Was Microsoft planning to release a smaller Surface called "Surface Mini" in 2014? According to Windows Central, it supposedly was.

Back in 2014, a third-party revealed a case for a "Surface Mini" product ahead of Microsoft's planned event in New York City. The case fed into rumors that the company would reveal a "mini" version of the Surface tablet. A few weeks later, only the Surface Pro 3 was announced. Now, however, Windows Central posted alleged pics of the rumored Surface Mini.

Vostrostone

We can't speak to the validity of Window Central's pics (so it's best to take these with a grain of salt). WC also shared what would have been specs for the tablet:

8-inch display

Windows RT 8.1



Snapdragon 800 clocked at 2.15GHz



1GB of RAM



1,140x1,080 screen resolution



32GB of storage



Dual-band Wi-Fi



While this doesn't exactly shake our world, the alleged Surface Mini would have been Microsoft's first crack at making a tablet under 10 inches (its Surface line has range from 10 to 12 inches). It would have been interesting to have checked out the new size, but alas, it just won't happen. The latest Surface tablet, the Surface Pro, was released in June.

A Microsoft representative declined to comment on this story.