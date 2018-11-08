CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

Is the new MacBook Air really worth it? (The 3:59, Ep. 486)

We break down the svelte Air and talk about how restaurants are collecting your data with waitlist apps.

Now playing: Watch this: Is the new MacBook Air really worth it? (The 3:59, Ep....
5:52

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Is the new MacBook Air really worth it? (The 3:59, Ep. 486)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Apple MacBook Air

Next Article: How your privacy gets cooked by those restaurant waitlist apps