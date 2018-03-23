Is Facebook's apology over Cambridge Analytica enough? (The 3:59, Ep. 374)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg breaks his silence and apologizes over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
- Best Buy decides to stop ordering new Huawei phones.
- Etsy's new CEO talks about his vision for the specialty e-retailer.
