When you play a billionaire inventor who just so happens to be Iron Man, you're bound to have a special appreciation for artificial intelligence.

Avengers actor Robert Downey Jr. will executive produce and host a new video series about AI exclusively for YouTube Red subscription service.

The new, untitled webseries will have eight, each an hour long, and will feature interviews with experts in science, technology, futurism, philosophy and entertainment about the current state of AI, and where it's headed.

The series will also cover related fields, most likely robotics.

"Robert and I share a curiosity for AI, a complicated and often polarizing subject," Susan Downey, Robert's wife and business partner in their production company Team Downey, told Variety on Tuesday. "Our aim is to explore AI through a lens of objectivity and accessibility, in a thoroughly bold, splashy, and entertaining way."

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, described the show in a statement as "a fascinating journey as we explore the exciting developments in the world of AI and glimpse into the future."

The new series will air on YouTube Red sometime in 2019.