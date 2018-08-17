Iron Fist is punchier, kickier, angrier in season 2 trailer

Linda Kallerus/Netflix

We got our first look at Danny Rand's return at Comic-Con 2018 and now Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for Iron Fist's second season.

It gives us another look at Iron Fist's comic-inspired outfit, Danny's former bestie Davos (who doesn't seem so friendly anymore) and plenty of close-ups of fists being clenched, faces being kicked and even a heavy shot to the groin.

The increasing levels of fisticuffs will come as good news to those who criticized the show's first season for playing it safe.

You can view the full trailer below.

I told you. Punchier, kickier and at least double the amount of glowing fists.

All 10 episodes of Iron Fist season 2 will premiere on Netflix Sept. 7. Below is the official synopsis:

"Danny Rand (Finn Jones), alongside his partner Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), is trying to keep the peace among the many warring gangs of New York. With the help of Misty Knight (Simone Missick), they discover that the crime ring in the city goes far deeper than they had ever anticipated and hanging up their swords is no longer an option.

"Meanwhile, Danny's former best friend Davos returns to New York City after finding his home of K'un-Lun gone. Blaming Danny for K'un-Lun's tragic fate, Davos swears to avenge their lost city, and reignites a sibling rivalry of sorts over the duties linked with wielding the legendary Iron Fist."

