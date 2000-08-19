IPO Roundup: WJ Communications and Peco II soar

Radio frequency components maker, WJ Communications (Nasdaq: WJCI) stormed up 16 1/4, or 102 percent, to 32 1/4 in its initial public offering Friday.

Theprofitable company priced its 5.4 million shares at $16 each, the top of its $14-16 range.

The company was voted one of this week's most promising offerings by Justin Burrows, money editor of Hoover's Online. Its broadband products enable transport of voice, data, and images over fiber-optic, broadband cable, and wireless networks. The company recently refocused on the commercial market by selling its semiconductor equipment business and its telecom group.

WJ Communications is raking in profits. For the year ended Dec. 31, the company had a net income of $42.49 million on sales of $82.40 million, as opposed to an income of $14.49 million on sales of $63.57 million in 1998. Most sales go to a small number of customers; in the first six months of 2000, Nortel Networks (NYSE: NT) and Lucent Technologies (NYSE: LU) accounted for about 69 percent of sales.

Risks to investors include a lawsuit being brought against the company. WJ Communications was taken private in a recapitalization in early 2000 by Fox Paine & Company, which now owns about 80 percent of the company. In 1999, four shareholder class action lawsuits were filed against it, alleging that the individual defendants breached their fiduciary duty and that the process engaged in by the predecessor board was defective because the motivation for the recapitalization merger was the entrenchment of then-current management in office.

WJ Communications faces competition from small component manufacturers, as well as companies with product integration capabilities. It also competes with the captive manufacturing operations of large communications original equipment manufactures such as Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO), Ericsson (Nasdaq: ERICY), Lucent, Motorola (NYSE: MU) and Nortel.

Lead underwriter for the deal is Chase H&Q. Co-managers are CIBC World Markets and Thomas Weisel.