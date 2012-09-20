iPhoto 1.1 for iOS now handles 36-megapixel images

Apple

Good news for all you Nikon D800 owners who have a third-generation iPad or are about to buy an iPhone 5: the new iPhoto 1.1 iOS app now can handle your 36.3-megapixel images.

iPhoto 1.0 for iOS, or version 1.1 on earlier iPhones and iPods, could handle only 19-megapixel images, which ruled out its use on photos from higher-end cameras such as Canon's 5D Mark II and Mark III and Sony's NEX-7.

The support for images up to 36.5 megapixels is one of a slew of features and fixes in the iPhoto 1.1 update released yesterday. The update also tidies up a lot of details such as Facebook interactions, adds new "chalk" and "palette knife" ink effects, imports full-resolution photos using iTunes File Sharing, and changes the angle of tilt-shift and gradient effects. Metadata fans will find improvements in geotagging and in the ability to create tag albums after applying custom tags to photos.

Oh, and now it works on the fourth-generation iPod Touch.

The iPhoto for iOS update is part of a parade of changes emerging as Apple reworks its product line. The company also released iOS 6 and will begin selling its iPhone 5 at stores tomorrow.

Apple also released iPhoto 9.4 and Aperture 3.4 with bug fixes and a better marriage with OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, released OS X 10.8.2 with Facebook integration, updated newer MacBooks' firmware to fix some crash issues, and released OS X 10.7.5 to patch security holes.

Here's Apple's full list of updates for iPhoto 1.1 for iOS: