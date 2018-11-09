CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone XS specs vs. XS Max, XR, X: What's new and different

See how Apple's new 2018 iPhones compare spec-by-spec with last year's iPhone X.

Our full review of the iPhone XR is here. How does it compare to the iPhone XS and Pixel 3? We answer that and much more in our exhaustive review. 

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR phones are updates to last year's iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. The iPhone XS retains the familiar design of the iPhone X, including a 5.8-inch OLED display and stainless-steel sides. Apple also offers a larger version of the XS with a 6.5-inch OLED display called the iPhone XS Max. With a footprint about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus (the 8 Plus however has a 5.5-inch LCD display), the iPhone XS Max has the largest display found on any iPhone.

The iPhone XS and XS Max come in silver, space gray and gold. Apple opted for more of a straw-colored gold this time than for previous more goldy gold iPhone models.

Then, there's the iPhone XR, which has a 6.1-inch LCD display and an aluminum and glass body instead of the stainless steel and glass of the XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR comes in white, black, coral, yellow, blue and red (Product Red) and cost $749, £749 or AU$1,229. That's $50, £50 or AU$150 more than the iPhone 8 cost when it launched last year. The XR's colors are a callback to the iPhone 5C.

The iPhone XS, like last year's iPhone X, starts at $999, £999 or AU$1,629 for a 64GB model, while the iPhone XS Max costs $1,099, £1,099 or AU$1,799 for 64GB.

All three new phones have a new A12 Bionic processor that Apple claims is 15 percent faster than last year's A11 chip in the iPhone X.

The iPhone XR has a single rear camera, and the XS and XS Max both have dual rear cameras like the iPhone X.

The iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are both available now. 

To put it all in perspective, check out the chart below, which compares the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and last year's X. 

iPhone X specs compared with iPhone XS, XS Max and XR


 iPhone X iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max
Display size, resolution 5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels
Pixel density 458 ppi 326 ppi 458 ppi 458 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 5.7x2.79x0.3 in 5.9x3x0.33 in 5.7x2.8x0.3 in 6.2x3x.3 in
Dimensions (millimeters) 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 157.5x77.4x7.7 mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 6.14 oz; 174 g 6.8 oz; 194 g 6.24 oz; 177 g 7.3 oz; 208 g
Mobile software iOS 11 iOS 12 iOS 12 iOS 12
Camera Dual 12-megapixel Single 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Apple A11 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic
Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
RAM 3GB N/A N/A N/A
Expandable storage None None None None
Battery N/A, but lasted 11.45 hours in CNET's looped video playback test N/A, but Apple claims it will last 90 minutes longer than iPhone 8 Plus N/A, but Apple claims it will last 30 minutes longer than iPhone X N/A, but Apple claims it will last 90 minutes longer than iPhone X
Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) None (Face ID)
Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning
Headphone jack No No No No
Special features Water-resistant (IP67), wireless charging, Face ID 3D unlock, Animoji Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM), wireless charging, Face ID, Animoji Water-resistant (IP68), dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM), wireless charging, Face ID, Animoji Water-resistant (IP68), dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM), wireless charging, Face ID, Animoji
Price off-contract (USD) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB) $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
Price (GBP) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB) £749 (64GB), £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB) AU$1,229 (64GB), AU$1,299 (128GB), AU$1,479 (256GB) AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)

