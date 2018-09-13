James Martin/CNET

Welcome to the 2018 Apple September launch event, where the company is delivering the long-awaited (well, since this time last year) details on its new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4.

As usual, the Apple Store went down in advance of the new product announcements.

In addition to its main mobile-device product announcements, Apple updated us on other product lines and how well it's doing, and more. Tim Cook pwned Twitter with a seemingly mistaken tweet that led into a Mission: Impossible-style intro.

iPhone XS and XS Max

This is the big news that fans have been eagerly awaiting, prompting a leak- and speculation-fest in the months leading up to the big announcement. Wait no more.

iPhone XR



Because not everyone can afford the flagships, the affordable iPhone XR has an LCD-based, 6.1-inch "Liquid Retina" Display.

It's bigger and cheaper than the iPhone X



It too incorporates the A12 Bionic chip, the same ( single



Six finishes, four capacities, starts at $750. Preorders start Oct. 19 and it ships Oct. 26.

Say goodbye to the iPhone SE, Phone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

New iPhone prices

iPhone R iPhone XS iPhone XS Max US $749 $999 $1,099 UK £749 £999 £1,049 Australia AU$1,229 AU$1,629 AU$1,799

Apple Watch Series 4

Thanks to its new zero-bezel design and having replaced the button with haptic touch regions, the new series of the Apple Watch increases its face size to 40mm and 44mm.

This is a developing story.

