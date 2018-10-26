iPhone XR vs. Pixel 3 vs. Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6: All specs, compared

The iPhone XS and XS Max are the top-tier 2018 iPhones, but the cheaper iPhone XR is capturing people's attention with specs that are mostly on par with the more expensive iPhones. No, you won't get the dual camera lenses that come with the XS or XS Max, and screen resolution won't be quite as high, but all the features such as Face ID, portrait photography, water resistance and Memojis are all part of the XR package -- starting at $250 less.
We decided to put it side-by-side with the top phones from its biggest price competitors. Recognize that these are the top-tier phones from the other big companies and -- while they'll handily beat the XR in some categories -- Apple's lower cost phone turns out to be a solid offering regardless.
Have a look at the specs:
iPhone XR vs. top phones
|
|iPhone XR
|Pixel 3
|Galaxy S9
|OnePlus 6
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels
|5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|6.28-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|326ppi
|443ppi
|570ppi
|402ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|5.9x3.0x0.33 in.
|5.7x2.7x0.3 in.
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in.
|6.13x2.97x0.31 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|145.6x68.2x7.9 mm
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|155.7x75.4x7.75 mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|6.8 oz.; 194g
|5.2 oz.; 148g
|5.75 oz.; 163g
|6.2 oz.; 177 g
|Mobile software
|iOS 12
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Camera
|Single 12-megapixel
|12.2-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto
|Front-facing camera
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|Dual 8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz octa-core), or Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa-core)
|2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|Not disclosed
|4GB
|4GB
|6GB, 8GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|400GB
|None
|Battery
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone 8 Plus
|2,915mAh
|3,000mAh
|3,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|None (Face ID)
|Back
|Back
|Back
|Connector
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Special features
|Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and eSIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji
|IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
|Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB)
|$799 (64GB); $899 (128GB)
|Varies: $720-$800 (64GB)
|$529 (64GB), $579 (128GB), $629 (256GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£749 (64GB), £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB)
|£739 (64GB); £839 (128GB)
|£739 (64GB)
|£469 (64GB), £519 (128GB), £569 (256GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,229 (64GB), AU$1,299 (128GB), AU$1,479 (256GB)
|AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
|AU$702 (64GB), AU$769 (128GB), AU$835 (256GB)
Discuss: iPhone XR vs. Pixel 3 vs. Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6: All specs, compared
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.