iPhone pricing: The new iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max compared

Apple just announced official pricing on its newest phones, and as expected they aren't cheap.

At the base 64GB storage capacity, the entry-level iPhone XR starts at $749 while the highest-end iPhone XS Max is $,1099. As the gigabytes increase, so does the damage to your wallet. Brace yourself.

iPhone 2018 pricing

iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max 64GB price $749 $999 $1,099 128GB price $799 N/A N/A 256GB price $899 $1,149 $1,249 512GB price N/A $1,349 $1,449 Display size 6.1 5.8 6.5 Display type Liquid Retina (LCD) OLED OLED Rear camera Single Dual Dual

Aside from the displays and presence of dual rear cameras, the three iPhones have similar specifications and capabilities. Here's the full rundown.

For 2018 Apple's pricing range is wider than ever, especially if you consider that the 2016 iPhone 7 and 2018 iPhone 8 remain in the line at $449 and $599 respectively.

At $749, the entry-level iPhone XR in particular is priced to compete against popular Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9, Huawei P20 Pro, LG V30 and OnePlus 6. The XR offers many of the same hallmark features of its more-expensive XS siblings, like face ID unlock and the new A12 Bionic processor. Its aluminum and glass design also does away with the home button, using the same edge-to-edge screen that debuted on the iPhone X.

Apple's past attempts with making less-expensive phones has yielded mixed results. It introduced the plastic and colorful iPhone C in 2013, but it wasn't cheap enough to attract price-sensitive buyers nor flashy enough for everyone else. Apple never made a second version of its C device.

Apple has seen more success with the iPhone SE ($199 at Amazon Marketplace), Apple's smaller-screen, less expensive phone. The company released the 4-inch iPhone SE in March 2016.

