Why the iPhone X should be handled with extra care

Many of us cradle our iPhones like highly prized possessions. New tests suggest you'll want to baby the new iPhone X even more.
Gadget warranty company SquareTrade ran Apple's latest high-end handheld through a series of robotic torture tests and found that in addition to being the most expensive iPhone yet, the X is also the company's most delicate.
"Despite Apple's claims that their glass is the most durable ever in a smartphone, the iPhoneX is the most breakable iPhone we've ever tested," Jason Siciliano, a SquareTrade marketing executive, said in a release. "The iPhoneX's fragility, along with Apple's $549 fee for most repairs, make it the definition of a high-risk phone."
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
A SquareTrade video shows the X's screen shattered after a six-foot (1.8-meter) face-down drop that rendered both the screen and the device's facial recognition feature unresponsive. A side drop test of a different unit also left the phone's screen numb to a touch, while a drop on its back glass panel left loose shards of broken glass on a third X.
Adding even more insult to all that physical injury, SquareTrade's technician found that the $1,000 iPhone is harder and more expensive to repair than its predecessor models.
It's worth mentioning here that it's in SquareTrade's interest as a device warranty company to highlight the fragility of an expensive device like the iPhone X.
That said, CNET's own durability tests returned similar results, with the iPhone X glass cracking on a first drop from only 3 feet (a little less than a meter), half the distance of SquareTrade's drop test.
Watch and compare our in-house tests below. You may also want to take a look at our top tips for protecting your new phone and our collection of the best iPhone X cases while you're at it.
Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.
Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.