Unless want to make friends in line while waiting to buy the iPhone X come Nov. 3, you may want to wait a day to reserve the new iPhone.

Starting Nov. 4, Apple will bring back its Reserve and Pick up program for the iPhone X. The process lets you go online, reserve the phone for purchase, and then head to the store during your assigned time slot to pay for the phone. To take advantage of the program, you'll need to go to the specific page that Apple set up for each participating country (see below). You won't be able to get a jump on the reservation program early, though. You'll have to wait until Nov. 4 to do that.

Reserve and pickup in:

Apparently, the US didn't make the cut, according to MacRumors. Apple has not responded to our request for comment.

Some form of the Reserve and Pick up program has been around since at least the iPhone 4S as a way of managing the flow of people coming in and out of an Apple Store.

It's also a way to help iPhone X buyers who live near an Apple Store get their phones faster. If you preorder the iPhone X right now, you'll be waiting 5 or 6 weeks for it to arrive. You could of course still peorder for an in-store pickup, but you have to pay for the phone beforehand and then wait for the device to ship to the store. Reserving an iPhone X lets you cut out this waiting period depending on when your appointment time is.

The reservation program also doesn't require you to pay for the device until you pick it up. You'll just show up during your scheduled time slot with a valid ID.

The iPhone X reservation system may signal that supply isn't as horribly limited as we thought. Rumors painted a picture of fierce demand when the iPhone X finally hits shelves. If Apple had a truly limited supply, it might not have the inventory to keep up with daily reservations and pickups. On the other hand, this could be a way for Apple to keep sales orderly, based on each country's available stock of phones.

If you do plan to buy an iPhone X on Nov. 3, Apple recommends you show up well ahead of time. Be sure to check out CNET's early iPhone X impressions here.