Fog rolls across the floor. Two men sit with a piano and a cello, silhouetted against an achingly bright light. It's gorgeous. It's the new music video from chart-topping music group The Piano Guys and it was filmed entirely on an iPhone X.

The song is an instrumental cover of pop star Niall Horan's "Flicker." The stirring composition melds beautifully with the dramatic smartphone film work.

The video debuted on Thursday and The Piano Guys say this is the first music video they're aware of that was shot exclusively using an iPhone X.

The iPhone X has barely been out for a week, so The Piano Guys had to work fast to get this video out. They gave themselves just 24 hours to conceptualize, write and record the song. As if that deadline wasn't pressing enough, they then gave themselves just 60 minutes do the filming.

You can watch the video in its full 4K glory if you like. The Piano Guys shot the video in the middle of the night, which shows off the iPhone X camera's low-light capabilities.

Though the iPhone X will probably generate a whole lot more videos of sassy cats than art pieces like "Flicker," at least we know it's capable of great things.