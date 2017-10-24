CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone X will up the ante against Note 8's dual rear camera

Apple's highest-end iPhone will match the Galaxy Note 8's cameras, spec for spec.

Samsung broke new ground with the Galaxy Note 8. It's the first phone with optical image stabilization (OIS) in both its dual cameras, which minimizes the amount of visible shake while taking photos and recording videos. It also shoots better low-light photos, no matter which rear camera is used.

Other dual rear camera phones with OIS, like the iPhone 7 Plus, only use it on the wide-angle lens, leaving the telephoto lens at a disadvantage.

But on November 3, Apple will release the iPhone X, which also has dual OIS. The X combines this stabilization with machine learning to process movements and textures to improve focus, colors and overall image quality.

We won't be able to determine which one has the superior camera until we can test both phones and cameras fully. But on paper, we can see that the cameras on the iPhone X and the Note 8 are nearly identical -- having similar focal lengths, similar apertures and similar sensor resolution.

At this time, only three phone companies make dual rear camera phones using a standard wide angle lens and a telephoto lens: Apple, Samsung and OnePlus.

For more information, see below for a camera spec comparison between the iPhone X, 8 Plus, 7 Plus, Galaxy Note 8 and OnePlus 5.

Camera specs for the iPhone X, 8 Plus, 7 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, and OnePlus 5


 iPhone X Samsung Galaxy Note 8 OnePlus 5 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 Plus
Standard angle resolution 12 megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Telephoto resolution 12 megapixels 12 megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Standard angle aperture f/1.8 f/1.7 f/1.7 f/1.8 f/1.8
Telephoto aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 f/2.6 f/2.8 f/2.8
Optical image stabilization Both wide-angle and telephoto Both wide-angle and telephoto No Wide-angle only Wide-angle only
Optical zoom 2x 2x 1.6x 2x 2x
Digital zoom 10x 10x 8x 10x 10x
Video 4K and HD 4K and HD 4K and HD 4K and HD 4K and HD
Slow motion 240fps at 1080p, 60fps at 4K 240fps at 720p, 60fps at 1080p 120fps at 720p, 60fps at 1080p 240fps at 1080p, 60fps at 4K 240fps at 720p, 120fps at 1080p
Front camera resolution 7 megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Front camera aperture f/2.2 f/1.7 f/2.0 f/2.2 f/2.2
iPhone 8 Plus and 7 Plus photos: What's the difference?
Apple
