According to recent reports, the upcoming iPhone X might be in limited supply...as previously expected.
A morning report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) now says that there will be somewhere between 2-3 million iPhone X models available at launch in two weeks. Previous reports suggested shortages based on supplies of components related to the new front-facing TrueDepth camera and its infrared dot-projecting technology.
The new report also suggests circuit boards for the new antenna and wide-angle camera might be limited, too. KGI says that supplies will ramp up later in November.
The iPhone X goes on sale November 3, but maybe it's best to mentally prepared to get it a lot later than that.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple
-
reading•iPhone launch X-pectations: 2-3 million units, per KGI
-
Oct 20•iPhone 8 Plus vs. 7 Plus: Dual rear camera shootout
-
Oct 19•The Mac Mini waited 3 long years for an update (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 106)
-
Oct 19•Apple's Chicago riverfront store is its latest statement piece
-
•See All
Discuss: iPhone launch X-pectations: 2-3 million units,...