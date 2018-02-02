iPhone X is the top seller, but total iPhone sales take a step back (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 117)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 117
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
APPLE EARNINGS NEWS:
Apple iPhone sales miss, but profit still breaks record anyway
iOS 12 DELAYS:
Scoop: Apple delays iOS features to focus on reliability, performance
Apple Pushes Back Some Key iPhone Software Features
Apple's Decision to Delay Some New Features and Focus on Software Quality Extends to Mac
iPHONE NEWS:
iOS 11.3 Beta to Get Throttling Kill Switch in February as Apple Trials 'Reserve a Battery' System in Canada [Updated]
U.S. Government Investigating Apple's Power Management Features That Slow Older iPhones
Apple to Cut iPhone X Production in the Face of Weak Demand
Apple reportedly slashes iPhone X production
MACS:
Apple Working on Trio of New Macs With Custom Co-Processors That Could Launch This Year
APPLE HOMEPOD NEWS:
Apple Confirms HomePod's Supported Audio Sources in Tech Specs
Here's how HomePod will handle future software updates
Apple's Phil Schiller on HomePod: We Want to Create a New Kind of Music Experience in the Home That Sounds Incredible
YouTube TV's $35/month cord-cutting service coming to Apple TV 'very soon'
Apple is running an ad where a kid asks, 'What's a computer?' — and people find it infuriating
The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019.
