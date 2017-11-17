iPhone X is one of Time's 25 best inventions of 2017 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 110)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 110
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
THE NEXT iPHONE X - 2018:
The 25 Best Inventions of 2017
KGI: Apple adding 6.5-inch OLED and 6.1-inch LCD bezel-less iPhone to lineup in 2018
KGI: Apple to Launch 6.5-Inch 'iPhone X Plus' and Lower-Priced 6.1-Inch Full-Screen LCD Model Next Year
Apple Targets Rear-Facing 3-D Sensor for 2019 iPhone
CURRNET IPHONE X ISSUES:
Face ID beaten by mask, not an effective security measure
HACKERS SAY THEY'VE BROKEN FACE ID A WEEK AFTER IPHONE X RELEASE
WATCH A 10-YEAR-OLD'S FACE UNLOCK HIS MOM'S IPHONE X
Ten-Year-Old's Face Unlocks Face ID on His Mom's iPhone X
Report: Apple to bring Face ID to the HomePod with next-generation model
Report: Apple's rumored Amazon Echo-like Siri speaker may feature facial recognition cameras
Apple working on fix to iPhone X's cold weather retreat Link
Several iPhone X Owners Encountering Green Line on Display Due to Potential Hardware Defect
Notch Remover By Axiem Systems
FAST CHARGING UPDATE:
iOS 11.2 enables 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone 8 and iPhone X
Early testing shows 7.5W 'fast' wireless charging has small effect on Qi charging speed
The mythical 'iPhone killer' finally exists
2018 iPad Pro Models Could Have Very Fast Octa-Core A11X Bionic Chip
Microsoft CEO tells iPad users to 'get a real computer'
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
