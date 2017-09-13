It's hard to believe it's been a decade since Steve Jobs revealed the tech product that would change our world. Now, 10 years after the launch of iPhone, we have an anniversary edition that puts the specs of that early device in the shade.

Apple launched its flagship iPhone X, as well as the step-down iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models, at the newly unveiled Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino California. (The event took place on Tuesday morning in California or very early in Australia's Wednesday morning.)

You can read the full iPhone spec comparison here, but the long and short of it: Apple has packed the premium features into the iPhone X, and that's where you'll pay the big bucks.

iPhone X

The iPhone X (that's pronounced "ten," not "ex") is set apart from today's other releases thanks to its 5.8-inch OLED screen, complete with Super Retina Display for brilliant colours, as well as Face ID scanning technology. The iPhone X's TrueDepth camera projects 30,000 invisible infrared dots onto your face to map it. Once the phone is sure it's you, it will unlock and let you use Apple Pay without lifting a finger.

Other features:

CNET

5.8-inch OLED display



2,436x1,135-pixel resolution (Apple calls this a Super Retina display)



Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras (with optical image stabilisation), Front-facing 7-megapixel camera



No home button



Face ID to unlock the phone (hold your phone up to your face)



A11 Bionic processor



Glass body, water- and dust-resistant



Supports wireless Qi charging



64GB and 256GB options in silver or space grey



iPhone X Australian Pricing & Availability

64GB iPhone X: AU$1,579

256GB iPhone X: AU$1,829

iPhone X pre-orders start on Oct. 27 and the device goes on sale on Nov. 3.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus also pack the same A11 Bionic processor, water- and dust-resistance and wireless charging support as the iPhone X, but the key difference is the 8 and 8 Plus retain the home button and TouchID.

The iPhone 8 Plus has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and a 5.5-inch Retina HD display over the iPhone 8's single rear camera and 4.7-inch display, otherwise the features are largely similar (though you can see the full iPhone 8 and 8 Plus spec comparison here).

12-megapixel rear camera (dual cameras on the 8 Plus), 7-megapixel front-facing camera



Home button with TouchID



A11 Bionic processor



Glass and aluminium body, water- and dust-resistant



Supports wireless Qi charging



64GB and 256GB options in gold, silver or space grey

iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 Australian Pricing

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB -- AU$1,229

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB -- AU$1,479

iPhone 8 64GB -- AU$1,079

iPhone 8 256GB -- AU$1,329

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus pre-orders start on Sept. 15 and the devices go on sale on Sept. 22.

