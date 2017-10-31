It's finally here.
I've been playing with the new iPhone X for just under a day. You can find my initial iPhone X impressions here. But as my first full morning with the device kicks off, I'm sharing my impressions on Twitter.
Check out my tweetstream below -- and at-reply me at @jetscott with your questions. I'll answer as many as I can.Tweets by jetscott
iPhone X review: Face ID, the big OLED screen and life with no home button. We're collecting all we learn about the iPhone X its first week right here.
iPhone X selfie camera makes it all about you: We spent 10 hours testing the front-facing camera in Apple's $1,000 phone. The selfie will never be the same.
