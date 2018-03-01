Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have come to fight for Apple's smartphone crown with new features and a super-charged camera. But the iPhone X won't go down easily, and deciding between the newest Galaxy and iPhone may prove tougher than ever. Here's what to look for before you make your final choice.

Price

If you're not interested in payment plans and price is the deciding factor, then read no further than this paragraph. The cheapest iPhone X will cost you US$999 (£999, AU$1,579). Expect to spend less on the S9 and you get two price points to choose from. Prices vary from carrier to carrier, they run for about US$720 (£739, AU$1,199) and US$840 for the 64GB version.

Software

Android Oreo 8.0 vs iOS 11 is pretty much like comparing Apples to oranges (ahem!), but switching from either is a big deal. If you have deep ties to one or the other, this might be another easy deal-breaker.

Design

Both phones are glass on glass with metal frames and barely-there bezels. The S9s have curved edges and screens that appear to spill over the sides. The bezels on the iPhone X are slimmer top to bottom, but you get the intrusive notch at the top. The iPhone comes in monochromatic Space Grey and Silver, while the S9 comes in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple and Titanium Grey.

Now Playing: Watch this: How does the Galaxy S9 compare to the iPhone X?

Screen

The iPhone X's is the same size as the 5.8-inch screen on the S9 (minus the notch), while the S9 Plus has a larger 6.2 inch screen. All three are OLED displays, but the S9's have slightly higher resolution and pixel density (2,960x1,440 pixel 529ppi and 570ppi) than the Super HD Retina Display on the iPhone X (2436X1125-pixel 458 ppi). The iPhone X however has TrueTone technology that adjusts the color temperature of the screen relative to the type of ambient light, so that colors look accurate no matter what the lighting condition.

Headphone jack

This one's a clear win for Samsung. It actually has a headphone jack. The iPhone X does not. The X requires you to use a dongle for traditional headphones, use Apple's Lightning port headphones or you can use the Bluetooth option on both phones.

Speakers

The iPhone X has stereo speakers on the bottom of the phone and on the earpiece. The S9 and S9 Plus are the first Galaxy phones to also get stereo speakers. They're tuned by AKG and have a Dolby Atmos codec which, according to Samsung translates into richer louder sound, but this one is TBD until we can listen to them both side by side outside of a demo room.

Fingerprint scanner

Neither phone has a scanner on the screen like the Vivo Phone concept, but the S9s kept the fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone like their predecessors for mobile payments and unlocking your phone. Except this time it's in a better position: Below the camera instead of beside it like on the S8. To unlock the iPhone X or to verify a payment, you'll have to use the FaceID feature or a passcode.

Face-unlock (FaceID vs Intelligent Scan)

Both phones have facial recognition features that can be used to unlock them, but the technology used is different. The iPhone X has a True Depth (depth sensing) camera on the front of the phone that maps out your face in 3D using infrared dots. Apple says FaceID authentication is even more secure than its TouchID authentication on the fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus use Intelligent Scan; a combination of the iris scanner and the less secure facial recognition feature that uses the non-depth sensing front camera to unlock. But the fingerprint or iris scanner will still be your safest bet for this phone.

Cameras

It's still early to declare winner in this category because we have yet to test the S9s in the real world, but here are the facts.

The S9 has a single main shooter, while the S9 Plus has a dual lens setup similar to that of the iPhone X with a 12MP wide angle and 12MP telephoto lens for better zoom and DSLR-style portraits. The S9 Plus allows you to control the intensity of the blur while you're taking the shot or after, much like the Note 8. The iPhone X on the other hand, has a Portrait Lighting which lets you play with different lighting options for portraits during or after you take the shot. Check out our comparison if you want to see them both in action.

Galaxy S9 Plus iPhone X 12MP wide-angle ƒ/1.5 or ƒ/2.4 (dual aperture) 12MP telephoto ƒ/2.4 (aperture) 12MP wide-angle ƒ/1.8 (aperture) 12MP telephoto ƒ/2.4 (aperture)

What's unique about the S9s is that the main lens has a variable aperture which changes from f1.5 and f2.4 depending on the lighting and has the potential to improve low light shots significantly. It's a feature that's been around for ages in point-and-shoot cameras, but it's new for a phone and this is why it matters. It also lets you choose the aperture yourself from the camera's Pro Mode.

The S9s also have a new super slow-motion feature that lets you record video of up to 960 fps in HD. The iPhone X is fixed at ƒ/1.8 and has a max slo-mo rate of 240 fps in Full HD.

Front camera

The S9 has an 8 megapixel front camera compared to the 7 megapixel depth-sensing camera on the iPhone X. Both have a blurred background option for selfies and augmented reality capabilities.

Galaxy S9 iPhone X 8MP Camera ƒ/1.7 (aperture) 7MP TrueDepth Camera ƒ/2.2 (aperture)

AR emojis vs Animojis

AR emojis is Samsung's take on Apple's Animojis, animated emojis that can be controlled with your face. Apple's Animojis focus on a few emojis like the poop and the unicorn, while the S9 gives you a few more options. You can transform your face into an animal or Disney character, or you can customize your own avatar by taking a selfie on either camera.

The downside is that the face tracking is not as good on the S9 because it's not using a depth-sensing camera and so the tracking and animation looks awkward.

Storage

The S9 have three tiers of onboard storage options depending on the market (64GB, 120GB and 256GB) with up to 400GB of expandable storage. The iPhone X only offers a 64GB and 256GB option with no SD card slot.

Speed

The motors on both these phones are beasts, but it's hard to compare them without the S9 in our hands. The S9s are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9810 depending on your region, while the iPhone has Apple's A11 Bionic chip on the iPhone X. You'll have to wait for our benchmark testing to see them both in action.

Battery

Both have wireless charging and some form of fast charging, but the S9's have larger batteries than the iPhone. But sometimes the size of the battery doesn't determine the usage time so again, we'll have to wait for the results from our tests to determine a winner.

Decisions

Ultimately, the "best" phone depends on your priorities and if you're still torn after reading this, you may want to hold off on the preorder and wait for our full review of the Galaxy S9, coming soon.