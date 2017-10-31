CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone X demand buzz propels Apple shares to all-time high

The company was worth roughly $860 billion as of Monday morning.

The iPhone X has Wall Street feeling buzzy. 

Apple's having a good Monday. 

Shares of the consumer electronic giant hit an all-time high of $168.07 on Monday morning, valuing the company at roughly $860 billion. Shares are a bit off that peak, more recently trading at $166.63, up 2.2 percent from the previous close. 

Apple on Friday said that advance orders for the iPhone's 10th-anniversary edition, the iPhone X, have been "off the charts," squashing some concerns over tepid interest in the US and China for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus released in late September.

The company will report its quarterly financial results on Thursday and will release the iPhone X on Friday. 

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.

