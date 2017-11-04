Buy AppleCare+ or a case for your iPhone X -- or else

Did you just buy a shiny new iPhone X? Are you planning to? Do you, like me, prefer to keep your phone nude?

Here are a few facts to consider:

1. The iPhone X starts at AU$1,579.

2. The iPhone X has a back made of glass.

3. If you break the glass back, Apple will charge AU$819 to replace it.

4. $819 is not a typo.

5. Tech repair site iFixit reports that it would be exceedingly difficult to replace the glass back yourself.

6. We broke the iPhone X's glass back the very first time we dropped the phone. From hip-height.

So here's my suggestion:

Alternatively, there's AppleCare+. For $200, £200 or AU$300, it'll only cost you an additional $100, £80 or AU$150 the first two times you break the phone. But you have to buy it within 60 days of when Apple ships or sells you the phone.

Also maybe read my colleague Rick Broida's comprehensive advice on ways to protect your phone?

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.