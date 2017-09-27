Fast charging is a godsend when the clock is ticking and you have somewhere to be. That's why we were excited to learn that Apple's new iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will support quick charging, even though you have to buy a Lightning-to-USB-C cable in order to take advantage of faster top-ups.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Now, a new tidbit has emerged (via MacRumors). You still have to buy that cord specifically from Apple, but you'll have a little more freedom about where you purchase the second part, the fast-charging USB-C adapter.

That's the one you plug into the USB-C dongle that you've now stuck into the new iPhone.

According to Apple, you can use a fast-charging wall charger that is either:

Apple 29W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter

A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD)

Those specs come directly from Apple's site, by the way.

Once you get all your gear together, you'll be able to charge up to 50 percent of the phone's capacity in 30 minutes, just as you can on Android phones that already support a faster charging protocol.