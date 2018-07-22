This week in iPhone news, we'll give you the good news first and the bad news second: Apple unveiled 70 new emoji coming to iOS this year (redheads, get excited). But, Siri is now an orphan and a Chinese government-run company can censor iCloud data in China. Here's what you should know.

Memoji, you moji, he, she, they moji

Tuesday was World Emoji Day and Apple shook things up by revealing 70 new emoji coming to iOS this year. What's in the mix? New emoji hairstyles -- for all you redheads and baldies out there -- and foods like lettuce, mango and cupcakes. And this is just the beginning. Apple says there will be plenty more to come, with additions to sports, symbols and jewels.

Apple loses Siri's last co-founder

Fifty-nine-year-old Tom Gruber, the last of three Siri co-founders at Apple, reportedly retired from his role as head of Siri's Advanced Development group. Google's former head of AI and search, John Giannandrea, was hired last week to adopt and improve the voice assistant. Hopefully, this new parent can develop Siri into a more expansive and accurate voice assistant (kind of like what Giannandrea did with Google Assistant).

iCloud data is stored by the Chinese government

Remember when Apple did that commercial referencing George Orwell's "1984"? I don't (wasn't born yet), but it's relevant now more than ever. The ad depicted Apple as a non-conformist, anti-establishment company that would challenge any analogous "Big Brother" norm at that time.

But new Chinese laws require that cloud services for Chinese citizens be operated by Chinese companies. Customer data in China also has to be stored in the country exclusively. Both laws include Apple iCloud data, which isn't raising a few eyebrows. China Telecom, a state-owned carrier in China, controls the data of over 130 million Chinese iPhone users. If I lived in China, I'd use something else to backup my iPhone.

Other iPhone news this week:

On World Emoji Day, the headshots on Apple's exec team page changed to Memojis



Trying to keep up with iPhone 2018 rumors



iPhone crashed? Might have been China's dislike for Taiwan's flag emoji



