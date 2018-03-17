iPhone users can finally give Google Lens a try

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Google will soon give iOS users the chance to try Google Lens, the augmented-reality technology that lets you use your camera to search for info. Over the next week, you'll be able to try Google Lens in the Google Photos app for iOS, the company announced Thursday.

The feature will roll out over the next week. You'll have to have the latest version of Google Photos to access Google Lens.

Starting today and rolling out over the next week, those of you on iOS can try the preview of Google Lens to quickly take action from a photo or discover more about the world around you. Make sure you have the latest version (3.15) of the app.https://t.co/Ni6MwEh1bu pic.twitter.com/UyIkwAP3i9 — Google Photos (@googlephotos) March 15, 2018

Google Lens uses AR to give you information about the things your phone's camera sees. You can point it at a flower, for example, and Google Lens will tell you what species it is and give you more info.

Google announced last month that it would roll out the feature within Google Photos on Android phones and iPhones running iOS 9 or newer.