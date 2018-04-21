iPhone SE 2 won't have a headphone jack, report says

James Martin/CNET

A few days ago rumors popped up that Apple will release an iPhone SE 2 in the near future, but it looks like lovers of the smaller, cheaper iPhone will have to live without a headphone jack.

According to the Japanese blog Macotakara, quoting case makers at a phone show who claimed to have seen the new phone, the outside of the SE 2 will be pretty much the same as the original -- minus the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apple released the iPhone SE in March 2016, then added storage a year later. The original is still being produced along with the similar but larger iPhone 6S. They both include a headphone jack. The unique feature of the SE is its smaller, more manageable size -- it has a 4-inch display.

The headphone jack was removed from the iPhone 7 and Apple hasn't included it on a new phone since.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.