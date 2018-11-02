Apple hints at lackluster holiday as iPhone sales disappoint

Apple may be grappling with a case of iPhone fatigue.

The Cupertino, California, company on Thursday said it sold 46.9 million iPhones, about flat with the 46.7 million sold last year. Analysts expected Apple to sell 47.6 million iPhones, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. While units were about flat, revenue from iPhones jumped 29 percent to $37.2 billion as people seek out Apple's pricier devices like its new iPhone XS and XS Max.

But Apple said that the first quarter, the first full period with iPhone XS and XS Max sales, it should report revenue of $89 billion to $93 billion. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance projected $92.9 billion. Last year, Apple's first-quarter sales totaled $88.3 billion.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's new iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini: CNET...

The forecast indicates that Apple's newest phones may not be flying off the shelves for the holiday season. Apple's selling a lot of devices, but it's not quite as many as anticipated.

The company's shares dropped 4 percent to $213.25 in after-hours trading.

Apple, which became the US' first trillion-dollar company in August, has been soaring over the past few years. That's largely due to its popular iPhones and all the services that run on them, from iTunes to the App Store. Overall smartphone growth has been slowing, but customers keep scooping up iPhones and paying even more for them than before.

But there were signs that enthusiasm for this year's lineup has waned. Neither the $999 XS and $1,099 XS Max offered a big upgrade over the previous year's iPhone X, and the usual big lines at Apple Stores during launch day failed to materialize.

The devices, which featured largely incremental updates from last year's iPhone X, hit the market in September. Last month, Apple started selling its lower priced iPhone XR, which starts at $749. That device looks cheap compared to its siblings, but it's actually a jump from the previous mainstream Apple iPhone pricing. Sales from the iPhone XR don't figure into these results.

In 2016, the iPhone 7 started at $649. The following year, Apple boosted the starting price by $50 for the iPhone 8. Then in 2017, Apple introduced its flashy, redesigned iPhone X at $999, a price that shocked some people when it was unveiled. This year, if you want Apple's latest and greatest iPhone, the larger screen iPhone XS Max, you'll shell out up to $1,449 for 512GB of storage.

"Apple's pricing strategy has been successful in moving customers up the price curve," USB analyst Timothy Arcuri noted.

Soaring services

Because so many people have iPhones, Apple's services business -- which includes the App Store, Apple Music and iCloud -- has been growing dramatically over the past several quarters. It's seen as one of Apple's major growth areas in the future.

In the fourth quarter, revenue from services operations jumped 17 percent from the previous year to $9.98 billion, an all-time record high. But the pace slowed a bit from the past two quarters when services revenue jumped over 30 percent year-over-year.

Apple plans to double its fiscal 2016 services revenue of $24 billion by 2020. Last year, its services business totaled $30 billion, making it the size of a Fortune 100 company. This year, services revenue climbed to $37.2 billion.

Struggling iPads and Macs

Apple on Tuesday introduced new iPads and Macs to get people excited about its bigger devices again. Its new MacBook Air with a Retina Display starts at $1,199, $200 more than the previous version of the laptop. And the new iPad Pros start at $799 for the 11-inch model and $999 for the 12.9-inch. The previous iPad Pros cost $649 for the 10.5-inch version and $799 for the 12.9-inch model.

The devices hit the market Nov. 7, which means they're not included in this quarter's results and will contribute only a couple of months of sales to the first quarter.

Before introducing those devices, Apple hadn't made huge changes to its laptops and tablets in years. In 2016, it redesigned its MacBooks for the first time in four years, adding a new Touch Bar and a butterfly keyboard -- features that have caused a lot of complaints and even lawsuits. And the iPad Pro tablets had gotten new screen sizes but no new major capabilities since they first hit the market in late 2015. In March, Apple introduced an inexpensive, $329 iPad for schools and students, which has helped its iPad sales.

In the fourth quarter, Apple sold 9.7 million iPads, down 6.1 percent from the previous year. Revenue from the tablets dipped 15 percent to $4.09 billion.

It sold 5.3 billion Macs, down 1.6 percent from the previous year. Revenue from the computers rose, though, by 3.4 percent to $7.4 billion.

Revenue from Apple's "other products," which includes AirPods and the Apple Watch, jumped 31 percent to $4.2 billion.

Apple's total revenue for the fourth quarter climbed 20 percent to $62.9 billion. Wall Street anticipated total sales of $61.6 billion.

The company also reported its net income rose to $14.1 billion, or $2.91 a share, from $10.7 billion, or $2.07 a share, a year earlier. Analysts expected per-share earnings of $2.78, according to a poll by Yahoo Finance.

"We're thrilled to report another record-breaking quarter that caps a tremendous fiscal 2018, the year in which we shipped our 2 billionth iOS device, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the App Store and achieved the strongest revenue and earnings in Apple's history," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release.

Originally published at 1:42 p.m. PT

Update at 2 p.m. PT with additional details.

5G is your next big upgrade: Everything you need to know about the 5G revolution.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.