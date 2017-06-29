Airbnb may make it socially acceptable to stay in a stranger's house, but that doesn't mean it's not awkward when you have to ransack the house to find the recycling bin.

That's why designer Isil Uzum created a concept for mapping an apartment with augmented reality. It's just the fit for an Airbnb app using Apple's ARKit software for augmented reality. Check out the concept video below.

The video shows the host placing an AR marker on an object in the apartment (in this case, the thermostat). The imaginary host has added notes and an instructional video for the imaginary guest to follow after check-in.

This Airbnb concept is just the beginning, as developers and designers climb on board the AR software bound for iOS 11 and the forthcoming iPhone 8. Apple CEO Tim Cook claimed last month at the company's annual WWDC conference that Apple will become the largest AR platform in the world once the AR technology launches on iPhones and iPads, surpassing Google's Tabgo software.

Similar to the Airbnb concept, Ikea is working on a way to arrange virtual furniture in your home before you buy it, using AR. Meanwhile, developers from Laan Labs have created a demo for an accurate tape measure that uses AR to measure objects. Both of these examples show useful applications of AR as a tool. Of course, AR can also be used just for fun too; look no further than the smash hit game Pokemon Go if you need proof.

"We're always looking at new technology to make using Airbnb easier for hosts and guests," an Airbnb spokesperson told CNET, "including augmented reality and virtual reality. We don't have anything to announce at this time, but it's an area we're currently exploring."

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Updated at 2:15 p.m. PT with Airbnb's comment.