When it comes to 'iPhone 8' (and really every iPhone launch), everyone knows, yet no one knows for certain.

The most reliable rumors suggest Apple's most advanced new phone to be unveiled on Sept. 12 will have almost no bezel, an OLED screen and even facial recognition software that makes Touch ID unnecessary.

But what, most importantly, will it be called?

Many have suggested the company will launch two less radical phones that will be called iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, while the more magical, revolutionary one will be iPhone 8.

But the latest rumor from 9to5 Mac says it will be iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and, wait for it ... iPhone Edition.

9to5 Mac says it has been talking to case makers at IFA in Berlin and these are the names they have been working with. CNET's also been considering iPhone Edition as a possible name in part because of the top of the line Apple Watch Edition.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

I'd always fancied that Apple wouldn't go the traditional S-naming route for its two less exciting phones, which will purportedly enjoy wireless charging and better cameras, but perhaps not much more that is new. Calling them merely iPhone 7S and 7S Plus would be a touch dull.

Still, how would you feel saying your new phone is an Edition?

I'm sorry? An addition? An addition to what? To your delicate ego?

This is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, so it's reasonable to expect Apple will give its most exciting phone a special name.

But iPhone Edition? Alright, if that's the best you can do.

Of course, these are all just rumors. To give you a sense of mental equilibrium, no one seems to have uttered the name HomePod before the name of Apple's new smart speaker was announced earlier this year.

So please sit back and relax and wait until September 12, when all will be revealed.

Oh, you can't wait that long?

