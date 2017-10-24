Something strange is afoot with Apple's new iPhone 8.

Tech recycling site Decluttr is seeing more trade-ins of both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus than any other new iPhone right after its launch, the company reported. Declutter told CNET that the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus make up 7 percent of its total buy-backs.

"The highest figure to that previously has been 2 percent with the iPhone 6S," a spokesperson said.

While the site said that trade-ins for previous iPhone models always increase before any new iPhone launch, it's unusual for the trade-in device to also be a brand-new iPhone. Apple's strategy to release three new iPhones within a few weeks of one another is the likely cause, especially if it indicates iPhone 8 buyers deciding to upgrade to the priciest iPhone, the iPhone X, after using the 8 or 8 Plus.

Apple's highest-end iPhone X goes on sale Nov. 3, with preorders starting this Friday, Oct. 27.

Of course, Decluttr is just one site, and not necessarily an accurate measure of total iPhone 8 sales and returns. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.