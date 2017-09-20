iPhone 8: Should you upgrade?

On September 22, you'll be able to buy the new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus in stores. (You can already preorder them today.) That means you've got a choice to make. Do you buy, or do you wait?

We know it's tough to keep track of every single new iPhone feature, so we created this guide. No matter which iPhone you own, we'll tell you what you get -- and what you'll lose -- if you opt for a new phone.

Just scroll down until you see the phone you own, and we'll give you our best advice.

(This guide is for people considering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. If you're interested in the new iPhone X -- coming this November with a new design and even fancier features -- click here for our iPhone 8 vs. iPhone X comparison.)

iPhone 7 to iPhone 8

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've already got an iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 isn't a tremendous upgrade. Think of it more like an iPhone 7S, instead of a brand-new design. But if you've got a need for speed, want the latest camera improvements, crave more storage, or want to charge your phone without plugging in a cable -- those are the main reasons to take the plunge.

What you get with the iPhone 8

Qi-compatible wireless inductive charging

Improved 12-megapixel camera sensor (slightly better color, autofocus, low-light performance)

True Tone

Glass back cover

Slightly faster A11 Bionic processor (25 percent faster CPU, 30 percent faster graphics)

64GB of storage by default (compared to 32GB)

New video recording modes (4K/24, 4K/60, 1080p@240fps slow-mo)

Slow-sync camera flash

Improved stereo speakers (25 percent louder, more bass)



Fast-charge option

What's the same

Overall design

Screen size and resolution

Rough dimensions and weight (iPhone 8 is 0.2mm taller/wider, 10g/0.35oz heavier)

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Battery life

Water resistance

Rear camera resolution and optical stablization

Front-facing camera

ARKit support

Apple Pay

No headphone jack

What you lose upgrading to iPhone 8

Unibody aluminum frame

Jet black, matte black, and a truly gold color option (Rose Gold is the new Gold)



No 128GB option

iPhone 7 Plus to iPhone 8 Plus

Sarah Tew/CNET

We called the iPhone 7 Plus "the photographer's phone," and the iPhone 8 Plus is admirably carrying the torch. (Wow at these photos.) But if you've already got a 7 Plus, you're looking at modest upgrades. The kind of person who shells out for the best cameraphone each year -- or, say, the biggest and best screen -- should probably wait for the $1,000 iPhone X in November.

Or, if your heart's set on Plus simply because you like large phones (and fingerprint sensors), maybe wait until the 8 Plus's price comes down.

What you get with the iPhone 8 Plus

Qi-compatible wireless inductive charging

Improved dual 12-megapixel cameras (slightly better color, autofocus, low-light performance)

True Tone

Glass back cover

Slightly faster A11 Bionic processor (25 percent faster CPU, 30 percent faster graphics)

64GB of storage by default (compared to 32GB)

Improved Portrait Mode photos and new Portrait Lighting mode

New video recording modes (4K/24, 4K/60, 1080p@240fps slow-mo)

Slow-sync camera flash

Improved stereo speakers (25 percent louder, more bass)



Fast-charge option

What's the same

Overall design

Screen size and resolution

Rough dimensions and weight (iPhone 8 Plus is 0.2mm taller/wider/thicker, 14g / 0.5oz heavier)

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Battery life

Water resistance

Resolution of rear cameras, and single-cam optical stablization

Front-facing camera

ARKit support

Apple Pay

No headphone jack

What you lose upgrading to iPhone 8

Unibody aluminum frame

Jet black, matte black, and a truly gold color option (Rose Gold is the new Gold)



No 128GB option

iPhone 7... to iPhone 8 Plus?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Before we move on to older phones, there's one more intriging possibility: Is it time for a bigger phone? Perhaps you're an iPhone 7 owner who's been greedily watching friends and family take killer photos with the Plus's telephoto lens and Portrait Mode. You get those, a bigger screen, better battery life, plus all of this year's improvements in one fell swoop. (Just remember that iPhone X is right around the corner.)

What you get with the iPhone 8 Plus

Larger 5.5-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel screen

Longer battery life (approx. 1 extra hour of internet use)

Dual camera with wide-angle and telephoto (2x zoom) lens

Improved camera sensors (slightly better color, autofocus, low-light performance)

Qi-compatible wireless inductive charging

True Tone

Glass back cover

Slightly faster A11 Bionic processor (25 percent faster CPU, 30 percent faster GPU)

64GB of storage by default (compared to 32GB)

Portrait Mode photos and new Portrait Lighting mode

New video recording modes (4K/24, 4K/60, 1080p@240fps slow-mo)

Slow-sync camera flash

Improved stereo speakers (25 percent louder, more bass)



Fast-charge option

What's the same

Overall design

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Pixel density (text and images should look just as crisp)

Water resistance

Optical stablization on primary camera

Front-facing camera

ARKit support

Apple Pay

No headphone jack

What you lose upgrading to iPhone 8 Plus

Smaller 4.7-inch screen

Much smaller phone size (iPhone 8 Plus is 0.8in taller / 0.43in wider)

Lighter weight (iPhone 8 Plus is 64g / 2.26oz heavier)

Unibody aluminum frame

Jet black, matte black, and a truly gold color option (Rose Gold is the new Gold)

No 128GB option

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

iPhone 6S to iPhone 8

For iPhone 6S owners, an iPhone 8 upgrade is starting to make sense. You'll notice a difference in speed, camera performance (particularly in low light) and storage, and you'll get a host of new features including water resistance, wireless charging and stereo speakers.

As long as you're willing to give up the headphone jack and clicky home button, that is.

What you get with the iPhone 8

Notably improved 12-megapixel camera (optical stabilization, low-light performance, autofocus, color)

Water resistance

Qi-compatible wireless inductive charging



Stereo speakers

Slightly better battery life

7-megapixel front-facing camera

True Tone



Glass back cover

Notably faster A11 Bionic processor

64GB of storage by default and up to 256GB (compared to 16GB/128GB)

New video recording modes (4K/24, 4K/60, 1080p@240fps slow-mo)

Quad-LED slow-sync camera flash

Fast-charge option

Home button's "taptic" vibrations

What's the same

Screen size and most body dimensions

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

ARKit support

Apple Pay

What you lose upgrading to iPhone 8

Headphone jack and clickable home button



Unibody aluminum frame

Some color options

No 128GB option

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

iPhone SE to iPhone 8

Apple is still selling the throwback iPhone SE, and it's a better budget pick than ever at $349, £349 and AU$549. It's a smaller, squarer phone than any other iPhone available today, with a pocket-friendly 4-inch screen.

If those things are important to you, stick with it -- the camera and processor are just as potent as the iPhone 6S above -- but know that today's new iPhones are mostly better equipped.

What you get with the iPhone 8

Larger 4.7-inch, pressure-sensitive 3D Touch

Notably improved 12-megapixel camera (optical stabilization, low-light performance, autofocus, color)

Water resistance

Qi-compatible wireless inductive charging



Stereo speakers

7-megapixel front-facing camera (compared to 1.2-megapixel)

True Tone

Notably faster A11 Bionic processor

64GB of storage by default and up to 256GB (compared to 16GB/128GB)

New video recording modes (4K/24, 4K/60, 1080p@240fps slow-mo)

Quad-LED slow-sync camera flash

Fast-charge option

Home button's "taptic" vibrations

What's the same

Pixel density (text and images should look just as crisp)

Battery life

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

ARKit support

Apple Pay

What you lose upgrading to iPhone 8

Headphone jack and clickable home button



Much smaller, thinner, lighter design

A rear camera that's flush with the surface

No 128GB option

Savings; this is considered a budget iPhone

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

iPhone 6 to iPhone 8

Unless you need a headphone jack (there are arguments for and against), we're entering upgrade territory. The iPhone 6 is still a fine phone, speedy enough to be your daily driver, and Apple is still supporting the phone with software updates like iOS 11 -- which just so happens to be available today. That said, the iPhone 6 is definitely behind the curve.

If you're holding onto it for financial reasons, maybe save some money by picking up an iPhone 7. (It's $150/£150/AU$230 cheaper than the iPhone 8.) But if you're ready for the latest and greatest:

What you get with the iPhone 8

Greatly improved camera (More megapixels, optical stablization, and much more)

Water resistance

Qi-compatible wireless inductive charging



Stereo speakers

Better battery life

Pressure-sensitive 3D Touch display

True Tone

Glass back cover

Notably faster A11 Bionic processor

64GB of storage by default and up to 256GB (compared to 16GB/128GB)

4K video recording

1080p slow-mo video recording

Live Photos

Much better camera flash

7-megapixel front-facing camera

Fast-charge option

Home button's "taptic" vibrations

ARKit support

What's the same

Screen size and most body dimensions (iPhone 8 is 0.4mm thicker)

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Apple Pay

What you lose upgrading to iPhone 8

Headphone jack and clickable home button



Unibody aluminum frame

No 128GB option

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

iPhone 5S to iPhone 8

The iPhone 5S has been totally outclassed -- and not just by the iPhone 8. Even the iPhone SE, which shares the same pocket-friendly form factor and 4-inch screen, has a faster processor and notably better camera than this aging handset. Yes, it does have that Touch ID fingerprint sensor, but it can't use Apple Pay.

You can still barely squeak by, but it's probably time to upgrade.

What you get with the iPhone 8

Larger 4.7-inch, pressure-sensitive 3D Touch

Greatly improved camera (More megapixels, optical stablization, and much more)

Water resistance

Qi-compatible wireless inductive charging



Stereo speakers

Better battery life

True Tone

Far faster A11 Bionic processor

64GB of storage by default and up to 256GB (compared to 16GB/64GB)

4K video recording

1080p slow-mo video recording

Live Photos

Much better camera flash

7-megapixel front-facing camera

Apple Pay

Fast-charge option

Home button's "taptic" vibrations

ARKit support

What's the same

Pixel density (text and images should look just as crisp)

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

What you lose upgrading to iPhone 8

Headphone jack and clickable home button

Much smaller, thinner, lighter design

A rear camera that's flush with the surface

iPhone 5 and earlier

If you're happy with your phone, we're not going to talk you out of it. Enjoy! But the new iPhone 8, 7 or SE offer far fast, smoother experiences, more battery life, and cameras that make it way easier to take beautiful photos wherever you go. Some add creature comforts like water resistance and wireless charging, too.

It's probably time to upgrade.