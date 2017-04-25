This is not the iPhone 8. But if it is, we are down

Benjamin Geskin

The rumor mill for the next iPhone has been running full speed lately. Today, a graphic designer shared renderings he created of what Apple's next iPhone might look like.

Benjamin Geskin posted a series of renders he made for an iPhone to his Twitter account. He based the renderings off a series of rumors about the next iPhone's specs and an alleged leaked schematic of Apple's next device. The pictures were accompanied simply with the words: "THIS IS IT. 2017 OLED iPhone."

Apple's biggest rival Samsung has made a splash with preorders for its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus exceeding those for last year's Galaxy S7. Could Apple's answer look something like this?

Both Apple and Benjamin Geskin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.