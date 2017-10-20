Enlarge Image Apple

Apple may cut production of its iPhone 8 and 8 Plus phones by about 50 percent in November and December, according to a Taiwanese supply chain report from Economic Daily News. If true, it would be the soonest that Apple has slowed production of a new iPhone. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus went on sale Sept. 22.

A slowdown in iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus units could make way for the iPhone X, Apple's redesigned iPhone launching Nov. 3. As the priciest in the iPhone line, the iPhone X is set to rake in the most money and notoriety, whereas the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are less expensive alternatives that Apple made to keep more cost-conscious buyers from straying to other phones.

Reuters reports that Apple shares dipped as low as 2.6 percent on Thursday; rumors of poor iPhone 8 reception may be the cause.

Previous reports claim that last year's iPhone 7 is currently outselling the iPhone 8. Considering that iPhone models tend to be the most popular right after their release, the iPhone 8's lukewarm response seems to pave the way for the iPhone X.

On the other hand, too much iPhone X demand could signal another problem if Apple has difficulty meeting demands. Reports that the Face ID sensors in the X might bottleneck the phone's production could mean Apple's manufacturers might not be able to make iPhone X units as fast as Apple can sell them. To that end, a Gartner study predicts that the effects of the iPhone X sales will be felt the strongest in 2018 as more of them become available. That's not a great projection for buyers hoping to get their new phone in time for the holidays.

We'll have to wait and see how this plays out when the iPhone X releases. If you're hoping to get your hands on the device, your best bet may be to preorder it starting Oct. 27.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.