How red is red? The new "Product Red" iPhone 8 and 8 Plus won't arrive until this Friday, but I was able to get a sneak peek earlier Tuesday in New York City. And I brought along last year's Product Red iPhone 7 Plus to compare. And believe it or not, there is a difference.

I don't really get excited about phone colors, truly. But some people do. And, the Product Red phone does give some money to a good cause. So: here's what the new red phones are like in person.

First off, the new red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models have black fronts, as opposed to the white on the previous models. But the whole feel is a little more dramatic this time. The red on the back is darker, too, depending on the angle, and the glossy touch makes it look even more slick than it does in the photo. Black on red just works a lot better than white on red (for me at least: this is subjective). I'd probably pick this color over black, white or gold.

And this year's red color is different, too. It's darker, more like blood red, and glossy because of the glass back. The aluminum back of the 2017 iPhone 7 Plus looks brighter by comparison.

There is no red iPhone X, reasons unknown. But there's a red leather folio case, which looks nice and is brick red in tone. But that pricey case -- it's $99, £99 or AU$145 -- already came in a brighter shade called Berry Red. The same goes for the $39/£39/AU$59 iPhone X Silicone Case, which already came in Red Raspberry and Rose Red.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Of course, buy those other shades of red don't support the Global Fund, which is the whole point here. Buying the Product Red products sends a portion of the profits to the Global Fund, a charitable organization funding programs that combat HIV and AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to Apple, the company has donated $160 million since partnering with the Fund in 2006, and is the Fund's largest corporate donor.

The Product Red iPhone 8 starts at $699, £699 or AU$1,079, while the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799, £799 or AU$1,299 (the same price as the space gray, gold and white colors). The new red iPhones and accessories can be preordered now for delivery on Friday, April 13.

