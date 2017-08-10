iPhone 8 charging with no strings attached (The 3:59, Ep. 264)

CNET

Apple might be late to the wireless charging landscape, but the iPhone 8 could make up for its tardiness.

We take a look at what "true wireless charging" is and how it's different from what already exists with wireless (but plugged-in) charging pads in coffee shops, burger joints and even furniture. Apple is rumored to introduce wireless charging for the iPhone 8, but it's still unclear which route the company will take in September when it announces its next flagship device.

Also on the podcast, we talk about a smart city in Italy, as part of CNET's ongoing Road Trip series, and a new development with Apple and Qualcomm's legal battle, now that the US government is involved.

Charging with no strings attached for the iPhone 8 (The 3:59, Ep. 264)

