"Blush gold" could be the next rose gold.

The iPhone 8 is rumored to come in an all new blush gold color, and after pictures of an alleged iPhone SIM tray surfaced on the internet, we got a preview of what this color may look like.

#iPhone8 SIM Card Tray



“Blush” Gold

Silver

Black pic.twitter.com/TuCXeh4sby — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 5, 2017

But a color makeover may be just one of many changes coming to the iPhone 8 (or whatever Apple ends up calling it). The newest iPhone is rumored to get all sorts of upgrades like a bezel-less OLED display, facial recognition, wireless charging and AR capabilities. Dramatic changes for a phone that's been slowly transforming over the past 10 years.

The blush gold color leak comes from mobile tipster and renderer Benjamin Geskin, who's posted iPhone 8 predictions before. The blush gold appears to have a slight copper tint to it, similar to the Nokia 6. It would be interesting to see what the rest of the phone would look like in that shade. The iPhone is also reported to come in previous colors like silver and black, but Apple has yet to reveal any info on upcoming options.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When Apple releases its newest iPhone in a new color, it's usually a hit. Last year the jet black iPhone 7 sold out pretty quickly upon release. And the year before that Apple grabbed people's attention with the rose gold iPhone 6S (coincidentally "rose quartz" was Pantone's color of the year in 2016).

With the iPhone reveal set for Sept. 12, we only have one week left until the rumored new iPhone 8 is announced. Expect to hear the official details about the phone then and stay tuned to CNET as we cover the event.