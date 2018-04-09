Apple

Add the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus to the list of devices you can get in bright red.

Apple on Monday announced that the two 2017 iPhone models will be available in the color later this week. The phones are part of the Product Red program, meaning that a portion of the profits from the sale of the devices goes to the Global Fund, a charitable organization that funds programs that combat HIV and AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to Apple, the company has donated more than $160 million since partnering with the Fund in 2006, and is the Fund's largest corporate donor.

The price of the red iPhones are the same to end users as the space gray, white and gold models, which have been available since September 2017. They start at $699, £699 or AU$1,079 for the iPhone 8 and $799, £799 or AU$1,299 for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Instead of a red finish, iPhone X owners will have to settle for a new Product Red version of the folio case ($99, £99 or AU$145). There, the Product Red color gets added to the existing portfolio of six hues.

The red iPhones and case will be available to order as of Tuesday, April 10. Delivery and in-store availability starts Friday, April 13.