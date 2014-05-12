iPhone 6 images reportedly from Foxconn reveal larger body

Wei Feng/Screenshot by Lance Whitney/CNET

A flurry of recent rumors suggest that Apple will unveil a larger-screened iPhone this year. A new series of images have popped up online to add to the rumor mill.

Renderings of the iPhone 6 purportedly straight from Apple supplier Foxconn surfaced this weekend on Chinese network Wei Feng, as reported by Cult of Mac. The 3D schematics shown off in the images may have even been used to generate some of the dummy iPhone 6 units that have recently appeared, according to the G for Games site.

One of the images shows the frame with a height of 5.4 inches (138 mm) and a width of 2.6 inches (67 mm). In comparison, the current iPhone lineup is 4.87 inches (123.8 mm) high and 2.3 inches (58.6 mm) wide.

The latest rumors contend that Apple will bump up the diagonal for its next iPhone screen to 4.7 or 4.8 inches -- from the current 4 inches.

Other features seen in the images include rounded corners and a rounded LED, as well as less-rounded volume control buttons. The power button itself has switched location from the top of the phone to the side.

For now, we'll have to view these images with the usual grain of salt. But with the iPhone facing heavier competition from bigger-screened phones, it's a safe bet Apple will bump up the display size. Rumors also suggest that we'll see an even larger 5.5-inch "phablet-sized" iPhone added to the mix.