iPhone 5/5S cases fit new iPhone SE

Apple's iPhone SE may be new on the inside, but aside from some minor design and cosmetic differences it has the same chassis as Apple iPhone 5/5S. And that means all those "old" iPhone 5/5S cases will fit the new iPhone SE, an Apple rep and several case manufacturers have confirmed.

Not only does this mean iPhone SE owners will have a huge selection of cases to choose from at launch, but many of those cases are discounted.

For instance LifeProof's Fre case, which lists for $80, can be had for less than $40 on Amazon. In the UK, it retailed for £69.99, and Amazon.co.uk has it for slightly discounted prices. Amazon doesn't appear to have it in Australia, but that would be a discount of about $AU50.

And Mophie's Juice Pack Helium battery pack, which also lists for $80, can be had for $20. That's a list price of £69.99 in the UK, now on Amazon.co.uk for £17.99. Again, Amazon doesn't appear to carry it in Australia, but that would be a discount of about $AU80.

Those prices may rise as demand for them increases, but you can currently get some nice deals on 5S cases, so grab one now if you're considering buying an iPhone 5SE.






