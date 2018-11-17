iPad Pro bend test confirms what we already know: Tablets are fragile

Sarah Tew/CNET

iFixit does careful teardowns to figure out how repairable the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil 2 are. But watching durability tester JerryRigEverything use pliers, a box cutter his hands and other tools to demolish an iPad Pro, carve Spider Man into the back and snap an Apple Pencil 2 in half is informative in a different way. And it's seven minutes of heaven.

Before calling the iPad Pro a "thin, ridgeless, aluminum sack... like tin foil wrapped around mashed potatoes" he scrapes the metal, puts a lighter to the LCD, discovers how much force it takes to scratch the screen and mocks Apple for not using true Sapphire glass on the camera.

Note that after about 5 minutes and 10 seconds, he drifts into a 10-second plug for his sponsor, a company that makes protective covers.

As 9to5Mac points out, though, previous iPads were similarly bendable, a problem inherent in the slim design. Since this is the thinnest iPad to date, it makes sense that it's a little more fragile than the rest.

But it may also make you think twice before handing an iPad over to your kids. And perhaps it'll prompt you to throw one in a well-padded bag for travel.

