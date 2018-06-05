iOS 12, MacOS Mojave and Group FaceTime: Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2018

Now Playing: Watch this: WWDC 2018: Apple intro video shows developers as species

As WWDC 2018 approached, Apple released the last version of iOS 11 recently, 11.4, with important updates such as Messages in iCloud and AirPlay 2 for multiroom, stereo audio with HomePods. We speculated as to what we'd see, what we wanted to see in iOS 12 and how we need to see a Watch face store already.

As usual, we were treated to how well Apple was doing, along with the 10th anniversary of the App Store next month.

iOS 12

The update to the operating system of the iPhone and iPad shows what type of capabilities we can expect in the new versions of those devices, usually announced starting in September.

WatchOS 5



The annual update to Apple Watch's operating system brings us to WatchOS 5, with features to stay "active and connected."

Activity tracker helps you celebrate your goals, coaching, seven-day competitions and more.

Runner cadence and more types of tracking for various activities, including automatic workout detection.

Walkie-Talkie brings voice real-time messaging.



Sports scores, heart rate, maps and more on the watch face, including Siri Shortcuts and third-party apps.

No more "Hey Siri." Just talk.

Interactive notifications and WebKit integration to view web content.

The Apple Podcast app comes to Apple Watch. Now Playing: Watch this: WatchOS 5 updates the Apple Watch with Walkie-Talkie...

Apple TV 4K and TVOS 12



Now Playing: Watch this: Dolby Atmos comes to Apple TV 4K

MacOS Mojave (10.14)

Last year Apple announced High Sierra, operating system for MacBooks and iMacs, a predominantly under-the-hood update to MacOS intended to lay the groundwork for the updated version, dubbed "Mojave," we've seen today.

A new dark mode because it's about time, and dynamic desktop where it changes with time of day.

Automatically created Desktop Stacks for your icon-cluttered desktop with video-thumbnail-like scrubbing.

Finder finally gets a gallery view that's more photo-friendly with support for related Automator actions.

Quicklook integrates document markup, video trimming and more.

Faster screenshot annotation and HUD for screenshot options, plus screen capture for video.

Continuity Camera lets you shoot photos, pictures of documents and video directly into current document.

Apple News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home

Mobile-like security opt-ins for camera, mic, backups and more.

Safari will block more tracking

The Mac App Store interface finally gets some love with higher-profile ratings and reviews.

Create ML is training wheels for developers to implement training machine learning and CoreML 2 is faster.

Now Playing: Watch this: Stacks will organize your cluttered Apple desktop

And no, Apple isn't merging MacOS and iOS, but it will be bringing iOS apps to the Mac.

You can read all the details in our complete blow-by-blow of the keynote, and follow all our WWDC 2018 coverage as it unfolds.

iOS 12: Siri shortcuts, group FaceTime and 'Memoji' Animoji of you