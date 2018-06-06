CNET también está disponible en español.

iOS 12 Face ID supports second face via new 'appearance' option, report says

Because it doesn't always recognize you when you're Mr. Hyde instead of Dr. Jekyll. But it can also work for a second person.

Apple's software boss Craig Federighi didn't mention Face ID onstage at WWDC on Monday.

 Screenshot by Juan Garzon/CNET
Add the ability to recognize a second person with Face ID authentication to the list of new features in iOS 12 that weren't announced in the WWDC 2018 keynote on Monday.

That's according to a report by 9to5mac, which found the option to "set up alternate appearance" in a beta of the new operating system software for iPhones and iPads

While the description implies it's intended to compensate for when Face ID simply won't recognize you on bad hair days, the site successfully got it to work as an authentication method for a second person.

Try it yourself when the public beta becomes available later this month.

