IOS 12.1 setup hints at new iPad this fall, report says

We've been expecting new iPad Pro models at Apple's annual (but as-yet unconfirmed) October hardware event, and the evidence is slowly piling up. The latest piece of the puzzle is a new device identifier for "iPad2018Fall" spotted in the assets used by the iOS 12.1 setup app.

9to5Mac found the identifier, which the site says wasn't in the setup assets before. It also reported that landscape support is coming for Face ID, as tweeted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith‏, which also indicates a new model.

9to5Mac also spotted a Memoji Sync feature for iCloud storage of your Memoji.

Given that we didn't get any news about iPads or MacBooks at Apple's recent iPhone announcement event, it's likely we'll get those updates in October. We've also heard some rumors about MacBook Air upgrades, but thus far nothing about the MacBook Pro, which received basic updates in July.