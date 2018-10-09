iOS 12.0.1 now available, aims to fix iPhone XS charging and Wi-Fi issues

Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET

iOS 12.0.1 has arrived, and it's targeted at iPhone XS users that have experienced glitches with charging and wireless reception over the past few weeks.

The update, which is now available to iPhone and iPad users, should also fix issues related to iPad keyboards, video subtitles and Bluetooth reliability.

Apple had pledged last week to fix the charging issue, which kept some devices from charging while they were "asleep," with a future software update. Some users had also complained about reception issues when transitioning between Wi-Fi networks and cellular services.

Some users of the new iPhone XS and XS Max have also complained that the new phones' front cameras are overly "smoothing" selfies, but that appears to be intended functionality of the updated computational photography features.

Install iOS 12.0.1 by following the instructions here.

