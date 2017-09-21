Am I not worthy of iOS 11?

iOS 11 is making me crazy, but not for the reasons you might think. It's not crashing or glitching out or erasing my contacts or anything like that.

I simply can't get it.



Starting at 10 a.m. PT yesterday, the latest version of Apple's iPhone software became available to everyone. Everyone, that is, except for me. No matter how many times I refresh, restart, reboot or wish with the fervent hope of a slot-machine addict, my phone simply won't say "iOS 11 is ready to download."

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

I've googled, I've read forums, I've talked to all the great tech minds here at CNET, and yet when I hit that "Software Update" button in the system settings, it says I'm up to date.

Up to date with iOS 10.3.3.



And now I'm questioning everything. I mean, it's the same every year right? Apple announces the new iOS at WWDC, waves of betas get tested, bugs are fixed, then the new iOS comes out in the fall. Once launch day arrives, at some point we get a notification on our phones that it's ready to go. Whether we actually update right away is an entirely different story, but that's usually how it happens. Usually.

Is it my phone? Nope, I have an iPhone 7 Plus, and my colleagues with that phone are getting the update just fine. Is it my carrier? Nope, other AT&T users here at CNET downloaded iOS 11 with no problems. Am I on Wi-Fi? Yep. Did I turn it off and turn it back on again? Of course! (No, I didn't try plugging in a USB cable, because iTunes is dead to me.)

...Is it me?

I used to review iOS (and Mac OS) for CNET for years. Is it because of that? Maybe Apple didn't like the way I disparaged the inability to copy and paste way back when? Maybe there's still a grudge from when I said I wasn't sure about the new, flatter look of the icons in iOS 7? Is it because I admitted on video that I no longer use my Apple Watch?

Yes, I know that's absurd, and I know it can't just be me. But you have to understand, I'm a CNET editor (who used to review iOS!), and not being able to download the latest OS is driving me insane.

@Apple SEND HELP MY PHINE WONT UPDATE TO IOS 11 ITS SAYS 10.3.3 is up to date — Grace (@10ecargs) September 20, 2017

Apparently I'm not the only one and honestly, I know it's just an OS update. The changes to Control Center look pretty cool and ARKit looks like a lot of fun, but these aren't game changers really. I just WANT TO SEE IT.

I guess all I can do is continue hitting refresh and hope it finally changes.

