iOS 11.3 Beta finally has iCloud Messaging and AirPlay 2 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 116)

iOS 11.3 NEWS:

Apple previews iOS 11.3

iOS 11.3 Will Allow iPhone Users to View Battery Health and Disable Apple's Power Management This Spring

Everything New in iOS 11.3: iCloud Messages, Animoji, Health Records, AirPlay 2 and More

APPLE HOMEPOD NEWS:

HomePod arrives February 9, available to order this Friday

HomePod's Multi-Room Audio and Stereo Features Will Not Be Available at Launch

HomePod Disables Calendar, Messages, Notes, and Reminder Features When Owner Isn't Home, But Apple Music Account Remains Accessible

Apple Releases iTunes 12.7.3 With Support for HomePod

AppleCare+ for HomePod Will Cost $39

Tim Cook's visit to Shopify all about augmented reality, as Apple CEO praises 'profound' emerging technology

iPAD RUMORS:

Apple Is Working on 2018 iPad Redesign With Facial Recognition

iOS 11.3 Firmware Subtly Hints at iPad With Face ID

iPHONE X NEWS:

If iPhone X demand is less than expected, analyst expects it to be 'end of life' when replacements ship

Apple's Rumored 6.1-Inch iPhone Said to Be 18:9 With 2,160×1,080 Resolution and Ultra-Slim Bezels

6.1-inch LCD iPhone Rumored to Ditch 3D Touch, Dual-Lens Camera

APPLE BOOKS NEWS:

Apple's Getting Back Into the E-Books Fight Against Amazon

APPLE TV NEWS:

Damien Chazelle Drama Scores Straight-to-Series Order at Apple

Apple Expands California Self-Driving Test Fleet to 27 Cars

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.