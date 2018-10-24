Inventor Simone Giertz wants you to give yourself a gold star every day

YouTube star Simone Giertz, known for inventing crappy robots, is trying her hand at building something serious.

Giertz on Tuesday launched a project on Kickstarter called the Every Day Calendar, which aims to help you accomplish a daily goal such as exercising, meditating, writing, flossing -- anything you want to make a habit of.

The Calendar is essentially a printed circuit board with every day and month lined up vertically. On days you keep the habit, you get to tap that day on the board and it lights up.

"It's like getting a gold star sticker, but way less sticky," Giertz says in the project description.

Giertz and her team have already reached their $35,000 goal with over $83,000 pledged for the project. If you pledge $20 or more, you can get a printed photo of Giertz's team working on the calendar. At the $50 level, you get a T-shirt. You can get the calendar by giving $300, and you can get a package of everything for $350.

People who ordered early will likely get the product in May 2019; others will likely receive them toward the end of next year. However, keep in mind that not all crowdfunding projects deliver on time and as promised.

This is the first time Giertz has put one of her projects on Kickstarter, she said in a video for the project. She usually builds robots that don't work and wacky tools for laughs. In April, Giertz made a creepy robot version of herself in promotion of the TV show Westworld. She's also made a wearable bed, a robot that gives terrible manicures and a face-slapping alarm clock.

Giertz didn't immediately respond to a request for comment through Twitter.