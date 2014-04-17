Interview: Dave Clayton, Animation Supervisor at Weta Digital

With two Oscar nominations behind him, there's no doubt that Weta's Dave Clayton is at the top of his game.
With The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug out now on DVD, Blu-ray and Ultraviolet, Dave dropped by the CNET offices to chat about his extensive body of work with Weta, as well as give us a behind the scenes look at how some of the film's iconic scenes and characters get made.
