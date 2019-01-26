Internet solves Google I/O 2019 invite. Answer: May 7-9

Gabriel Sama/CNET

Google's biggest event of the year apparently has a set date and location.

The search giant on Friday tweeted out a puzzle for developers to figure out the event's details, an annual tradition for the company. The Google I/O 2019 developer confab is set for May 7-9, according to an answer replying to the tweet. As usual, it will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, right outside the company's global headquarters.

"I hope this transmission finds you well, and all is under control. It's been too long," the puzzle begins.

May 7/8/9

Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA



Also Hi secret Google account @internaltest189



Why was 6 afraid of 7? #transmissionreceivedhttps://t.co/VwWG7e8vXU pic.twitter.com/jobD6zmSBR — Till Kottmann (@deletescape) January 25, 2019

Twitter user @deletescape cracked the code. Full disclosure: I didn't try to solve the puzzle myself, but I asked the company to confirm the details. It hasn't gotten back to me. Engadget earlier reported the news.

The conference serves as a sort of State of the Union event for the company. At last year's Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled Duplex, a project that uses astonishingly human-sounding artificial intelligence to make appointments and reservations on behalf of Google Assistant users. The technology immediately drew controversy from people concerned the AI could trick and deceive people.

At the conference, Google also typically unveils new details about the upcoming version of its Android operating system, as well as new features for other services like Maps and search.

